Kevin Hart just confirmed he is hosting the 91st Oscars!

Comedian and actor, Kevin Hart’s long-time dream just came true! The Jumanji actor is all set to host the 2019 Academy Awards and he has been waiting for this honour a long time now. Kevin took to his Instagram and confirmed the same after a lot of names were doing the rounds. For Kevin, it is the opportunity of a lifetime and he is extremely happy that the day has finally come. The actor was blown away since hosting the Oscars has always been a part of his bucket list.

Kevin also expressed gratitude for his family, friends and fans for all the support and promised to make this Oscars a special one. We are sure you will do that, Kevin!

The last two Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel but due to some reasons, Kimmel couldn’t make it a hat-trick. Jimmy congratulated Kevin and called him an excellent choice. This took us back to the famous Oscars 2017 goof-up where La La Land was announced as the best film but the award was later awarded to Moonlight. But The Academy had a great sense of humour of chose Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2018 Oscars as well.

Congratulations amigo - @TheAcademy made an excellent choice. You are going to kill it https://t.co/OXmXIGVVD5 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 5, 2018

Kevin Hart began his career in stand-up before getting into TV and films. The actor has been a part of super-entertaining family films like Ride Along, Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle, Night School and much more.

With the mic with Hart, it is surely going to be a fun night for the audience. Kevin Hart is widely known for his comic-timing and hilarious one-liners. Oscars 2019 is set to air on February 24th.