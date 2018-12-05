Kevin Hart just confirmed he is hosting the 91st Oscars!

Comedian and actor, Kevin Hart’s long-time dream just came true! The Jumanji actor is all set to host the 2019 Academy Awards and he has been waiting for this honour a long time now. Kevin took to his Instagram and confirmed the same after a lot of names were doing the rounds. For Kevin, it is the opportunity of a lifetime and he is extremely happy that the day has finally come. The actor was blown away since hosting the Oscars has always been a part of his bucket list.
View this post on Instagram
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
Kevin also expressed gratitude for his family, friends and fans for all the support and promised to make this Oscars a special one. We are sure you will do that, Kevin!
The last two Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel but due to some reasons, Kimmel couldn’t make it a hat-trick. Jimmy congratulated Kevin and called him an excellent choice. This took us back to the famous Oscars 2017 goof-up where La La Land was announced as the best film but the award was later awarded to Moonlight. But The Academy had a great sense of humour of chose Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2018 Oscars as well.
Kevin Hart began his career in stand-up before getting into TV and films. The actor has been a part of super-entertaining family films like Ride Along, Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle, Night School and much more.
With the mic with Hart, it is surely going to be a fun night for the audience. Kevin Hart is widely known for his comic-timing and hilarious one-liners. Oscars 2019 is set to air on February 24th.