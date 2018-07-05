Kevin Spacey faces investigations as three more men accuse him of sexual assault

Kevin Spacey is in deep trouble. The actor was already accused on three counts of sexual assaults and now he has been accused of three more. So totally, he has six cases against him. The Scotland Yard is reportedly investigating the new allegations that date back to as far as 1996. Variety confirmed these allegations with the police.

A man reported of being sexually assaulted by Spacey in Lambeth, England in 2008. The incident was reported on February 2018. Days after the accusation, another alleged victim complained of sexual assault that occurred in 2013. Soon after, there emerged another accusation which occurred in Westminster in 1996.

According to reports, all the new cases are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.

Spacey was among the first couple of filmmakers from Hollywood whose name cropped up after the #MeToo campaign, which exposed Harvey Weinstein and his malpractices. Allegations against Spacey came to light when Anthony Rapp, an actor, complained that when he was 14, Spacey, who was 26 at the time, made sexual advances towards him. The house of cards star stated that he did not recall any such incident but apologised for “inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

As the allegations against Spacey emerged, Netflix removed Spacey from House of Cards, a political drama that had Spacey in the lead role.