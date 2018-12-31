Kevin Spacey is now a pizza delivery man wearing a 'retired since 2017' cap, no kidding!

Kevin Spacey has been embroiled in a controversy for quite some time now. After being fired from House of Cards after actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual gestures toward him, the man has been in the hiding. It was just a few days back when he was papped making a public appearance for the first time since November 2017. And well, the accused star was again spotted at Baltimore delivering a pizza to the paparazzi. Yes, that’s true! Who on planet earth would imagine Spacey doing something as generous as this? *giggles*

According to reports, Kevin was clicked donning a cap which read ‘Retired Since 2017’ on Sunday, when he bought Domino’s pizza for the shutterbugs. Reportedly, Spacey has been missing or one can term it as hiding from the limelight as he was charged last week with federal sexual assault for groping an 18-year old. Now, seeing the man smiling and delivering pizza is surprising.

For the uninitiated, On Monday Kevin Spacey shared a video titled Let Me Be defending himself against the #MeToo allegations against him.