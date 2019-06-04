Debanu Das June 04 2019, 11.03 am June 04 2019, 11.03 am

American actor Kevin Spacey made an ‘unusual appearance’ at a courthouse in Massachusetts on June 3. Reports said that his lawyer requested a faster trial in a case where he allegedly groped a young man. Spacey’s lawyer Alan Jackson said that the actor is ‘suffering’ because of the long wait to get a chance and clear his name. Jackson went on to say that the charges against Spacey are ‘ridiculous’. Spacey was accused of groping a man at a bar in Nantucket in 2016.

According to reports, Jackson accused the prosecutors of withholding information from the defence and asked to change the trial date to this summer (in the US). However, the judge apparently said that the earliest possible date for the trial could be sometime this fall. “He is suffering every day that this goes on,” said Jackson, adding that “he is not getting justice.” Time magazine noted that the lawyer often put his hand on Spacey’s shoulder during the course of the hearing which took place at the Nantucket District Court.

Kevin Spacey's reputation crumpled like a house of cards

"It's difficult enough to get accommodations on this island any time in June, July or August," said Judge Thomas Barrett, as per CelebrityNine.com.au. "It's not happening in August. October, November, that's what you're looking at."

The prosecutors, on the other hand, claimed that Spacey and his team were trying to turn the case in their favour by demanding information that they already had or are going to get. As per reports, Spacey sat with his lawyers at the court and often spoke to Jackson. However, he did not speak during the hearing nor reply to any questions from the reporters when he left the courthouse.