image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Khloe Kardashian slams a hater for commenting on Kim Kardashian's kid's 'biological' status

Hollywood

Khloe Kardashian slams a hater for commenting on Kim Kardashian's kid's 'biological' status

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 18 2018, 6.43 pm
back
ChicagoEntertainmenthollywoodInstagramKhloe KardashianKim Kardashiantroll
nextRobert De Niro slams Donald Trump, calls his presidency a ‘nightmare’
ALSO READ

On her 21st birthday Kylie Jenner flipped the birdie at the world

Couple's therapy it is for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian celebrates her baby shower in a pink themed party