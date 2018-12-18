Khloe Kardashian slams a hater for commenting on Kim Kardashian's kid's 'biological' status

Khloe Kardashian is very much possessive about her sister Kim Kardashian and lets no one mess with her. On Sunday, Kim shared a cute throwback picture of herself captioning it as ‘Baby K’. The post got over two million likes and also got a comment from sister Kylie Jenner who pointed out the similarity between Kim and her 10-month-old daughter Chicago. While mostly the picture garnered positive comments, one user, in particular, did not agree with what Kylie commented.

Instead, the user or you can term it as a troll, stated that Chicago looks more like Kanye or the surrogate mother. Well, online trolling and bashing is part and parcel of being a celebrity but looks like Khloe Kardashian was in the mood to give it back. Khloe gave a befitting reply to the troll and stated that one needs to be informed before speaking about something that one knows nothing about. Sister goals!

The Instagram battle did not stop and the clash of words went on and on. FYI, Chicago is a surrogate child. In past, Kim opened up about her decision to opt for surrogacy as she had difficult pregnancies with daughter North and son Saint. Whatsoever, we really need a sister like Khloe, well-done babe!