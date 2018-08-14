Kiernan Shipka looks chilling in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is no longer a friendly face that you remember, at least according to Netflix. On August 13, streaming giant Netflix shared the first official images from its upcoming series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and we are thrilled. The series is created by Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, who also produced Riverdale.

On Oct 26, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" will begin to work its magic on the world. #CAOS NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/b4XpSxCbb6 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 13, 2018

According to Entertainment Weekly the series is set to release on October 26 with its first season. This will be a completely new look of the icon character. One of the released images shows Sabrina being Baptised, with Richard Coyle playing the role of Father Blackwood. The series will have Kiernan Shipka taking up the role of Sabrina Spellman, Lucy Davis starring as Hilda and Mirando Otto playing Zelda Spelman. The Weird Sisters will be played by Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle.

The second image has Sabrina out in the woods holding something, her face looking like she is interested in something around her. According to various reports, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will not be anywhere close to the lighthearted show that used to air. Netflix describes the series as something that “traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft” to Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.

One question is still remains unanswered: Will Salem the cat speak?