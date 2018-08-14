home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Kiernan Shipka looks chilling in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Kiernan Shipka looks chilling in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

First published: August 14, 2018 12:49 PM IST | Updated: August 14, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is no longer a friendly face that you remember, at least according to Netflix. On August 13, streaming giant Netflix shared the first official images from its upcoming series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and we are thrilled. The series is created by Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, who also produced Riverdale.

According to Entertainment Weekly the series is set to release on October 26 with its first season. This will be a completely new look of the icon character. One of the released images shows Sabrina being Baptised, with Richard Coyle playing the role of Father Blackwood. The series will have Kiernan Shipka taking up the role of Sabrina Spellman, Lucy Davis starring as Hilda and Mirando Otto playing Zelda Spelman. The Weird Sisters will be played by Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle.

The second image has Sabrina out in the woods holding something, her face looking like she is interested in something around her. According to various reports, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will not be anywhere close to the lighthearted show that used to air. Netflix describes the series as something that “traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft” to Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.

One question is still remains unanswered: Will Salem the cat speak?

SHOW MORE
tags: #Abigail Cowan #Adeline Rudolph #Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #Entertainment #hollywood #Lucy Davis #Mirando Otto #Netflix #news #Riverdale #Roberto Aguirre Sacasa #Sabrina #Sabrina the Teenage Witch #The Exorcist

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All