Kiki found: Drake and teen model Bella Harris paint a cosy picture

Looks like Mr Drake has finally found his Kiki! Reports have it that the Canadian-American rapper has found love in 18-year-old model Bella Harris. The rumours have been doing the rounds of gossip mills since long, but their relationship recently got confirmed when few of his fans spotted the two enjoy a cosy dinner in Washington DC.

According to a report published in Page Six, Drake and Bella enjoyed a quiet dinner date RPM Italian in Washington. The rapper is said to have entered the restaurant at around 10:45 pm was seen enjoying a beverage at the bar before Bella joined in.

As said, this is not the first time that reports of the two dating have hit to headlines. In fact, it was in August that Bella almost made their relationship official when she posted a few of them on Instagram with the caption, "no place I’d rather be."

View this post on Instagram no place I’d rather be 💙 A post shared by Bella B Harris (@bellabharris) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:06pm PDT

Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?

Say you'll never ever leave from beside me

'Cause I want ya, and I need ya

And I'm down for you always...

Is all we can hear right now.

A random gossip also had it that Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty was Drake's Kiki after he left a comment on her picture, but looks like, we have a different story!