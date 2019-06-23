Darshana Devi June 23 2019, 1.56 pm June 23 2019, 1.56 pm

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North, turned a year older on Saturday and the hot mommy along with Kourtney Kardashian and the latter’s daughter Penelope had a Candy-themed bash. The little girls were seen twinning with rainbow-coloured outfits and the family also enjoyed a variety of sweet treats from Sugar Factory. But, it looks like the party ended up being ‘too sweet’ for Kim, who apparently just discovered that may be, she is allergic to sugar. No kidding... at least her latest post says so!

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Kim shared a post saying that ‘regular sugar’ has been making her sneeze for the past few months. She also added that she has been eating a lot of ‘super clean vegan’ lately with only natural sugar but it’s the regular sugar that is making her sneeze and she wonders why. But as always, her post rather became a centre of attraction for trolls, once again! How mean it may sound but some of the comments below her tweet will seriously make you laugh to death! But that's Kim, she must be so used to trolls and criticisms anyway.

Check out Kim’s tweet here:

So for the past month every time I eat sugar I sneeze. Is that weird?! It happens every time I even take one bite. Does this mean anything? I have been eating super clean vegan lately with only natural sugars but when I try regular sugar I sneeze. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 22, 2019

Coming back to her sneeze ordeal, does it have to do anything with Psoriasis? We say this because back in February, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star blamed the disease for the spots on her face that were pointed out by a publication while calling it a ‘bad skin day’ for the makeup mogul. In December 2018, she revealed about her struggle with the disease for the first time and tweeted her fans asking for which kind of medication works the best for it. Adding that the disease had ‘taken over her body’, she wrapped up her post saying ‘Need help ASAP’.

Here’s Kim’s tweet about Psoriasis:

I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018

Speaking about it in an earlier interview, she earlier said, “I don’t even really try to cover it that much anymore. Sometimes I just feel like it’s my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it?”