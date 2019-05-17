Kim Kardashian and Kanye are 'hands on with new baby but have enlisted help'

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 8.50 pm May 17 2019, 8.50 pm

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye are embracing being parents of four children, with reports that they are very 'hands on' with their baby son. It has been nearly a week since he was born via a surrogate and while, publicly, he remains with no name, he is getting all the attention he needs from the reality star's family. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is reportedly very 'hands-on' so far, along with rapper husband Kanye - although it hasn't been revealed whether he is getting involved with nappy changing.

A source has told People.com that Kim and Kanye, along with Saint, three, North, six, and Chicago, 16 months, are "all adjusting to having a newborn again, but so far, so good.”

They also revealed that Kim and Kanye are getting help though as the parents have been "up at night with the baby." Speaking about the newest addition to the Kardashian clan, the source said the baby is "still small and on a strict feeding schedule," which means that Kim is having "to wake him up to feed him.” With three other children vying for "quality time" with Kim, it has been reported that she "focuses on the other kids," when the baby is asleep.

Kim announced the arrival of their fourth child on Twitter with a short and sweet, "He’s here and he’s perfect!" This was followed by a second tweet that read, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.” She has been quiet about her new son ever since though, with fans claiming her use of teddy bear emojis on a few posts, as a hint to the name of the baby. People.com has also reported that Kim "has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby,” while Kanye 'loves the energy of having a newborn'.