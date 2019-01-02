Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are all set to welcome their ‘forth’ coming baby via surrogacy

All the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fans, rejoice! A new little one is all set to head the West and Kardashian family. The couple is now expanding their family as they are expecting their fourth baby via a surrogate and it’s a boy. According to the People magazine, their inside sources said, “They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” it further added, “Chicago is still little, and they have time.”

The reports further added that the couple doesn’t seem to be in a rush and they would love to use the same surrogate if she agrees to help them again. “Kim and Kanye were already talking about baby No. 4 when Chicago was just a couple of days old and they would absolutely use the surrogate again. They love her."

Well, in one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim did hint about her future family plans. She said, “Kanye wants to have more. He’s been harassing me. He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven. I've been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.”

Kim also revealed that her daughter, North, is a little apprehensive about her existing siblings, admitting that she ‘acts like an only child at times’ and is ‘a little confused’ about her family dynamic.

We now await official confirmation from the duo.