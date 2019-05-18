Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirm new baby's name and share first pic

In Com Staff May 18 2019, 11.47 am May 18 2019, 11.47 am

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have posted the first picture of their adorable baby son and revealed his unique name. Reality star Kim and rapper Kanye have named their bundle of joy Psalm West, which Kim confirmed on Twitter. The youngster was born by surrogate last week. Kanye added: "Beautiful Mother's Day with the arrival of our fourth child.

"We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need. This is the second baby the couple have welcomed via a surrogate after daughter Chicago was born in early 2018. Kim and Kanye are also parents to North, five, and Saint, three. The baby news was revealed on May 10 when Kim tweeted: "He's here and he's perfect." She then later added: "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

Have a look at Kim Kardashian's post here:

View this post on Instagram ‪Psalm West ‬ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

The name reveal came after Kim recently hinted she might choose a more traditional name for her little boy. She was even considering naming him after her late dad, Robert. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim said the baby usually remains nameless for the first days of its life, as she gets a feel for their personality.

Kim said: "I definitely take a family survey. But it's usually after the baby's born or we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like. "I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects." This time though, she was leaning towards Robert but was worried that it wouldn't fit in with her other children's names.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Kim explained: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob. My brother. "But then it's kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. But I really was feeling that."