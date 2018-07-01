Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headed for a divorce? Truth revealed...

The latest cover of OK! Australia has put everyone in shock. The cover has its top story as 'Kim and Kanye It's Finally Over'. Hinting at the divorce the tabloid stooped a new low as they showcased a document (divorce papers of sorts) on the cover. Going by the cover, Kim and Kanye fans, of course, would feel that the couple's relationship has reached the rock bottom and they have decided to split.

Here's the magazine cover:

Well, calm down people, it is just a false alarm. As per Gossip Cop, the papers are that of Kim's divorce from Damon Thomas that happened in the year 2004. Gossip Cop reveals that it is only at the end of the magazine issue that the documents have nothing to do with Kanye West at all.

These reports over the divorce seem extremely absurd as it was not long ago we spotted the couple holidaying with their kids at some exotic locations. Kim had posted the picture on Instagram.

Wyoming A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

In fact, Kim had posted a picture on their fourth anniversary and claimed that she wants to spend her life with Kanye.