Rushabh Dhruv May 10 2019, 11.03 pm May 10 2019, 11.03 pm

The power couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby number four is here! On Friday, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 38, broke the news on Twitter and shared an update that she and her rapper husband have welcomed their fourth child, a son. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were all set to expand their not-so-little family of five. The duo, at the beginning of 2019, announced that they are expecting their fourth child via surrogacy. On Thursday, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealed that Kim and Kanye’s surrogate has gone in labour as the couple is currently at the hospital.

Kourtney said, “So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labour, so she’s at the hospital,” to which a shocked Kris said, “What! What are we doing here? Fire up the car!" When Ellen quizzed Kourtney that whether anyone else in the Kardashian family is aware of this news, Kourtney admitted, “No!” Turns out, Kim was supposed to surprise the Kardashian clan with the good news!

Check out the tweet by mommy Kim Kardashian below:

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Earlier, in one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim did hint about her future family plans. She had said, “Kanye wants to have more. He’s been harassing me. He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven. I've been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.”

Kim also revealed that her daughter, North, is a little apprehensive about her existing siblings, admitting that she ‘acts like an only child at times’ and is ‘a little confused’ about her family dynamic.

Congratulations to Kim and Kanye!