Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their surrogate goes in labour

Divya Ramnani May 10 2019, 9.46 am May 10 2019, 9.46 am

Power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are all set to expand their not-so-little family of five. The duo, at the beginning of 2019, announced that they are expecting their fourth child - a boy - via surrogacy. Fast forward to now, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, on Thursday’s episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealed that Kim and Kanye’s surrogate has now gone in labour as the couple is currently at the hospital. As unbelievable as it sounds, momager Kris has no idea and was visibly shocked after Kourtney’s revelation.

Kourtney said, “So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labour, so she’s at the hospital,” to which a shocked Kris said, “What! What are we doing here? Fire up the car!" When Ellen quizzed Kourtney that whether anyone else in Kardashian family is aware of this news, Kourtney admitted, “No!” Turns out, Kim was supposed to surprise the Kardashian clan, however, she had rush to the hospital to be present for the couple’s gestational surrogate.

View this post on Instagram Morning ✨ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 30, 2019 at 7:13am PDT

Kim Kardashian, on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, revealed how she hopes that having the fourth child would have a positive effect on her family. "I was kind of stressing, my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents. I feel like four is going to be really even though. Because now it's me with two, like always, and Kanye just has one. So he's like still living his life,” Kim said. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also revealed that her daughter, North, is a little sceptical about her existing siblings, admitting that she ‘acts like an only child at times’ and is ‘a little confused’ about her family dynamic.Well, congratulations to the couple!