Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s old Bel-Air mansion is up on SALE again

The sensational couple, Kim Kardashian and Kayne West sold their lavish Bel-Air home for a whopping $17.8 million in November 2017, making a mammoth $8.8 million profit. And now the former Los Angeles home of the power couple which the pair spent $2m on renovating, is back on the market just seven months later of its sale, as per a report in TMZ.

The couple lets go of their former estate in November, handing over the keys to Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist Marina Acton, who seemed smitten with the property after receiving a personal tour from Kardashians.

The reality queen, 37, and her rapper beau, 41, sold the 10,000 square foot property to the Ukrainian philanthropist Marina Acton, who told the website then that she found the mansion creative and inspiring.

However, Acton now shared with TMZ that she’s selling the mansion because she’s expecting a baby girl and plans to move to a new home with a guest house, where her parents can live. She’s reportedly relocating to the Miami, where she’ll look for an even larger house with about 10,000 additional square feet. For the unaware, Kardashian and West’s mansion is 9,000 square feet.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home features large automatic windows, a pool, and breathtaking view of L.A.