Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner saved the best till last in second MET Gala outfits

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner saved their best looks till the last for their second Met Gala outfits of the night. Earlier in the evening, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian stars joined fashion's elite at one of the most glamorous and star-studded events of the showbiz calendar. But after leaving the New York's Metropolitan Museum behind, the sisters headed off to strut their stuff at the after parties - but not before some swift costume changes.

37-year-old Kim slipped out of her Mugler 'fresh-from-the-ocean' creation and into a blue latex dress - complete with matching gloves and boots. Sticking with the underwater theme, Kim resembled a real-life mermaid as she arrived at literally dripping with diamonds and donned a striking silver wig to match. While the plunging and skin-tight mini dress showed off Kim's hourglass curves and an impossibly tiny waist to perfection.

Kim, who is awaiting the arrival of her fourth child via surrogate any day now, was accompanied by hubby Kanye West at Manhattan's Up and Down nightclub. The rapper looked happy to let his wife steal focus as he kept it casual in head-to-toe black. Kim and Kanye hosted the after party along with Serena Williams at the celebrity haunt - with the guests being served McDonald's fries on the dancefloor.

Sister Kylie, 21, turned out to show her support - and match Kim in the style stakes - in her second outfit of the night. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul arrived clad in a dazzling aqua gown that featured feathers, sequins and plenty of sheer material. Style chameleon Kylie set off the look with yet another floor-length weave - this time going for green to match her mermaid look.

Kylie's partner Travis Scott took some style tips from Kanye West and went super casual as he headed out into the small hours.

Earlier in the night, Kim, Kanye, Travis and Kylie had been joined in on the Met Gala's pink carpet by the other members of the Kardashian Klan. Momager Kris Jenner looked almost unrecognisable in her ice blonde wig while model sister Kendall matched Kylie in a similarly styled naked feather dress.