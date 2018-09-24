Hollywood Kim Kardashian can't keep calm as North West makes her runway debut Darshana Devi September 24 2018, 4.54 pm September 24 2018, 4.54 pm

Five-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, North West, has already been touted as the next style icon in the making. After starring in a Fendi campaign alongside mom Kim and grandmother Kris Jenner, little North recently made her runway debut. During the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show held on Saturday, the celebrity kid hit the ramp and proud mom Kim loaded her Instagram stories with her daughter’s sassy walk.

North walked the runway as Thrilla, donning a Michael Jackson-inspired look with a red jacket and a matching skirt alongside a black zip-up top, white socks and black shoes.

Explaining how North first got involved with the event, Kim said in a statement, “North is completely obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise already, so when we found out there was going to be an L.O.L. Surprise BIGGER Surprise Fashion show, she absolutely had to be involved.”

“She loves to dress up like her favorite characters, so it was so exciting for her to actually become a real-life L.O.L. doll,” added Kardashian West.

North wasn’t the only celebrity kid who walked the runway. Sara Foster’s daughter Valentina and E! Talk show host Busy Philipps' daughter Birdie, also turned models for this show. Each child donned a look inspired by a character of L.O.L. Surprise.