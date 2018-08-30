hollywood Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen show off wild body modifications Darshana Devi August 30 2018, 7.59 pm August 30 2018, 7.59 pm

For the past few days, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and few more stars have been showing off their weird ‘body modifications’ on social media. Kardashian flashed her choker necklace that appears to be submerged in her skin through a series of videos on Instagram. Chrissy Teigen, on the other hand, was seen with skin-like feathers across her chest.

Well, these body modifications look like abnormal growths. But wait, they are not! These are ‘art’. These terrific accessories aren't actually implanted into the skin. They are part of an exhibition by A Human, a brand, owned by Kardashian’s friend, Simon Huck. The company will display its debut collection as its flagship store during New York Fashion Week, in the month of September.

Queer Eye’s Tan France was one of the first celebs to give fans a look at his body modification art experience. He posted a picture in his opulent collar design, named The Tudor.

The exhibition at New York Fashion Week, will also show other artifacts such as the biological heel, a heel implanted in the foot that’s been designed to look like a shell, besides the accessories showcased by the celebs.