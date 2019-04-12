Kim Kardashian drops an interesting hint on the name of baby number four, watch here

Rushabh Dhruv April 12 2019, 2.14 pm April 12 2019, 2.14 pm

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fans were on top of the moon when the couple announced that they are going to have baby number four. The couple is expanding their family as they are expecting their fourth baby via a surrogate and reportedly it’s a boy. Earlier, according to the People magazine, their inside sources said, “They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure,” further adding, “Chicago is still little, and they have time.”

Now, a day after her first solo cover for Vogue, the Instagram page of the mag has shared a clip showcasing their popular '73 Questions' interview. In the video, we see Kim along with her husband Kanye West, and three kids. This piece of video snippet is actually cool, we see the whole family interacting together, given that they don't show too much of the kids, or Kanye, on the family's E! reality show. Coming back to the point, Kim in the clip shares how they are 'stressed' as the baby's nursery is not ready yet. However, the most interesting part comes when the reality star reveals that the name of baby number four will not be another direction. Meaning, the newborn will not be named West -South or East-West, just like sister North West. Have a look:

Well, in one of the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim did hint about her future family plans. She said, “Kanye wants to have more. He’s been harassing me. He wants like seven. He’s like stuck on seven. I've been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.”

Kim also revealed that her daughter, North, is a little apprehensive about her existing siblings, admitting that she ‘acts like an only child at times’ and is ‘a little confused’ about her family dynamic.