Kim Kardashian gets attacked by fans on Instagram for promoting a flat tummy shake

Kim Kardashian is an internet sensation. Be it partying with her family and pals or flashing the many oh-so sizzling ensembles, the lady knows when and how to grab the limelight. Also recently the news of Kim and Kanye West expecting their fourth child via surrogacy made fans go gaga over the same. But looks like the latest Instagram post of the babe has not gone down well with fans. The sexy Kardashian in her latest Instagram post is seen promoting a shake diet to get a flat tummy. A look at her Instagram’s comment section and the lady has been accused of setting a bad example to women after she posted a picture of herself with a weight loss product.

The 38-year-old girl shared a photo which sees her posing in a crop top flaunting her stomach where the caption of her post is all about urging fans to join the quest to get 'a flat stomach'. Right from mentioning how Kim is doing wrong with promoting the weight loss product to tagging her attempt a disgusting one, fans slammed the reality star with a lot of anger. Have a look at few comments below:

We could not agree more with fans here. While we do understand that Kim is in the showbiz and needs to look gorg and needs to have a petite frame. The way she is seen urging fans to do consume a product to look slim is not at all right. We love you Kardashian, but please stay away from the negative drama darl!