Kim Kardashian doesn't do workwear like us mere mortals and instead leaves her bra at home for her business meetings. She donned a skintight brown bodysuit that left little to the imagination as she was spotted in Calabasas in California on Monday. Swapping stilettos and pencil skirts for scruffy trackie bottoms and a pair of Yeezys, the mum-of-four looked super casual for the work commitment.

Kim K, 38, was sporting her new cropped hairdo and her trademark heavily contoured makeup. The reality TV queen, who's just welcomed her fourth child, looked busy on her phone during the solo outing. Kim's baby son Psalm arrived via surrogate on May 9. She also shares North, six, Saint, three, and Chicago, one, with her husband Kanye West.

The 42-year-old rapper dad has previously been revealed as being 'very hands-on' so far and hasn't 'shied away from a dirty diaper'.Fans were convinced Kim revealed Saint's middle name last week when she shared a picture of the adorable baby boy. Captioning the cute pic, in which Psalm is chilling out as he lies with his arms up and his hands resting under his head, Kim wrote, 'Psalm Ye'

'Ye' is the name that Psalm's dad Kanye refers to himself as and fans believe that his newborn son is taking his moniker for his middle name. Kim and Kanye's childcare bill is thought to be costing an astonishing £1million a year. They are thought to employ a number of 'child supervisors' to help look after their brood, with costs only set to rise. The couple has teams of staff on call 24/7 and takes a nanny with them when they go away.