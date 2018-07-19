Kim Kardashian in a legal scoop, sued for ripping off a logo for her fragrance lineup

Kim Kardashian West is in trouble. Her newest line of perfumes – the one which was sold out in five minutes – is the culprit. It turns out that KKW Fragrance plagiarized the logo of Vibes Media for a new Kimoji perfume, reports TMZ. As a result, Vibes Media filed a lawsuit against KKW. The Kimoji lineup has three fragrances – Vibes, Peach and Cherry.

According to reports, Vibes Media claim that their logo, which resembles a speech bubble, was trademarked in 2012. The company alleged that Kim “has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling Vibes perfume. The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo.”

(Top) Logo of Vibes Media, (Bottom) Logo of KKW's Vibes perfume

Vibes Media is reportedly seeking damages. They are also attempting to stop Kim from selling any more of the perfumes so that the unsold one can be destroyed, according to a report in TMZ. The company has issues only with the Vibes lineup of perfumes as the perfume bottle is shaped like their logo.

This isn’t the first time that Kim has been sued for her products. Her company Kimisaprincess Inc was charged with a $100 million lawsuit for infringing on patents over a phone case that she endorses, read a report in People.