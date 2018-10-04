Kim Kardashian is dangerous, don't try to keep up with her

Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose, while one is a reality show star, the other one has been ruling the big screen. But did you guys know these two are the most dangerous celebrities? No, they won’t kill you when you meet them, but by clicking on a link with their name can be harmful for you. So, according to cybersecurity firm McAfee Kim and Ruby are the most dangerous celebrity to search for online. While Kim tops the list in the UK, Ruby leads in the US version of the list.

Cybercriminals try to attract users by tricking them to click on the links which lead to malicious sites and which can lead to install malware or steal personal information and passwords. McAfee chief scientist Raj Samani said, “We live in a fast-paced world that’s heavily influenced by pop culture and social media, with endless opportunities to pick and choose which entertainment options we prefer to enjoy from a variety of connected devices. With Kim Kardashian’s influence and business ventures, people will go to extreme lengths to be a little more like Kim.”

“In our hyper-connected world, it’s important for consumers to think before they click to be sure that they are surfing to safe digital content and protecting themselves from cybersecurity threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity,” he added.

In the UK list, Kardashian is followed by supermodel Naomi Campbell and on the third spot, there is Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian. So, next time think before you click on a link while searching for Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose on the internet.