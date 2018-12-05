Kim Kardashian is once again in the news for flashing her assets!

She’s fabulous and there’s no one is like her in the business. Yes, we are referring to the reality star, Kim Kardashian West. On Tuesday, the Instagram and reality sensation Kim Kardashian made heads turn as she exposed maybe more then what she wanted to on the red carpet of The Cher Show’s opening gala. It was while adjusting her dress, Kardashian exposed her sideboob, and cameras were quick enough click the faux pas. Well, Kim took this incident quite lightly and laughed off the wardrobe malfunction by posting a picture of the mishap, covering it up with a GIF.

But well, we are talking about Kim here, so this incident doesn’t come as a shocker to us. After all, she is the queen of such mishaps. She has been fond of low neckline dresses and has had her ‘accidentally’ nip slips moments quite often.

View this post on Instagram Summer 3018 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 13, 2018 at 11:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram Tape Trick #2008 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 27, 2018 at 1:53pm PST

Well, if you thought that the drama was over for the night, Nah it isn’t. When Kim and Kayne got inside the show, Kanye got called out for his behaviour. One of the stars involved in the performance, Jarrod Spector, took to Twitter and accused Kanye of being on his phone: