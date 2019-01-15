Kim Kardashian opens up on her fourth child, reveals the gender

Most of us are aware that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child through surrogacy. Amidst the endless speculations surrounding the same, fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to make the official announcement. Well, you did not have to wait long. The Wests confirmed the same and even revealed the gender of their unborn.

In the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, host Cohen quizzed Kardashian if she was ‘working on another child’. “We are,” she responded. Adding that the due is ‘sometime soon’, she revealed that ‘it’s a boy’. "It's out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party, and I told some people, but I can't remember who I told,” she added. Confirming the surrogacy, People earlier quoted a source saying, “Since they had another embryo, Kim and Kanye always knew they wanted to try and implant that embryo too.”

“They hoped to work with the same gestational carrier, but it didn’t work out this time. They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring,” the source said further.

Back in the month of October, Kim also dropped a hint about their fourth child during an interview on Ashley Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal, sharing that her older daughter was hoping for another brother.