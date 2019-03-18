Hollywood Kim Kardashian reunites with former best friend Paris Hilton on her birthday bash Divya Ramnani March 18 2019, 11.45 am March 18 2019, 11.45 am

American actress and singer Paris Hilton turned 38 years old on February 17, but she celebrated her birthday, exactly after a month on March 17. Well, there was an extremely ‘special’ reason behind the late celebrations, which included Paris’ ex-bestie and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian. In order to celebrate Paris Hilton’s 38th birthday and St. Patrick’s Day, the duo came together and partied their heart out, as if it was her 18th and we aren’t complaining! Both Paris and Kim took to their social media accounts and gave fans a glimpse of their crazy night.

In the videos shared by the duo, a sensuous Paris was all decked up in a shimmery silver jumpsuit. Kim wished the singer saying, “Happy birthday, Paris. Even though your birthday was a month ago, this is how she celebrates it… but she deserves it.” Paris also took over the night with her jaw-dropping pole dance. She got the moves! Talking about Kim and Paris, their friendship goes long back to the days when they were kids. However, it has been of ups and downs. Earlier in 2008, Paris made it to the headlines after she said Kim’s butt ‘looks like cottage cheese stuffed in a trash bag.’

View this post on Instagram #LivingMyBestLife at #ClubParis ⚡️ #BirthdayGirl 👸🏼 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Mar 17, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

Paris had made a statement saying, “We don't really talk. As I always say, everyone comes into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. And she was in my life for a long time. There comes a point in life where you just grow apart and you realize you're not as similar as you thought. And I never run into her anywhere. Isn't that so weird?" Hilton later apologised and the two reunited in 2014. Ever since then, Paris’ birthday has been one of the rare occasions when we see the two partying together.