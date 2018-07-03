Kim Kardashian reveals the middle name of her baby Chicago

This January, Kim Kardashian became a mother for the third time as her third child Chicago West was born through surrogacy. While naming her two other children North, Five and Saint, Two, Kim seemed not to like the middle name trend. For little Chicago, however, there was an exception.

On Monday, she put up an adorable picture of herself and the baby girl. The caption told us what was going to be Chicago's middle name.

Yes, Noel it is!

And hey, that is the same middle name Kim herself has as well.

Kim and husband Kanye's relationship can be traced back to 2012 when the former was still married to Kris Humphries. In 2013, their first North was born. In 2014 came their son Saint, shortly after their marriage.