Recently, Kim Kardashian treated fans with an adorable selfie of her cuddling up with her three-year-old son Saint. The 38-year-old simply captioned the post with a sparkle emoji and was immediately flooded with sweet comments. In the photo, Kim is seen leaning in to kiss her oldest son tenderly, as they both gaze into the camera. Saint is seen wearing orange, blue and yellow face paint in what appears to be a tribal design. The cute selfie caught the attention of Kim’s sister Khloe, who wrote, “Such a beautiful mommy!! Sainty I love you.”
View this post on Instagram
✨
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
Others commented on the “preciousness” of the image, while many commented on the similarities between Saint and big sister North. The image comes just weeks after the Kardashian-West clan welcomed another child into the fold.
View this post on Instagram
My boys 🖤🖤
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
Kim and Kanye’s fourth child, a boy named Psalm Ye West, was born via surrogate on May 9. The couple is also parents to North, 6, and one-year-old Chicago and a newborn via surrogacy. Sources say the couple now feel their family is complete with the birth of their fourth child and are not planning to have any more kids.Read More