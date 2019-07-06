In Com Staff July 06 2019, 2.00 pm July 06 2019, 2.00 pm

Recently, Kim Kardashian treated fans with an adorable selfie of her cuddling up with her three-year-old son Saint. The 38-year-old simply captioned the post with a sparkle emoji and was immediately flooded with sweet comments. In the photo, Kim is seen leaning in to kiss her oldest son tenderly, as they both gaze into the camera. Saint is seen wearing orange, blue and yellow face paint in what appears to be a tribal design. The cute selfie caught the attention of Kim’s sister Khloe, who wrote, “Such a beautiful mommy!! Sainty I love you.”

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 5, 2019 at 10:39am PDT

Others commented on the “preciousness” of the image, while many commented on the similarities between Saint and big sister North. The image comes just weeks after the Kardashian-West clan welcomed another child into the fold.

View this post on Instagram My boys 🖤🖤 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 17, 2019 at 9:39am PDT