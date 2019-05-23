  3. Hollywood
Kim Kardashian shares unseen pics of wedding with Kanye West for 5th anniversary

Kim Kardashian shares unseen pictures of the wedding with Kanye West ahead of their 5th anniversary

The 38-year-old reality star and the rapper tied the knot on May 24th, 2014, two years after they started dating.

