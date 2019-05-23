Kim Kardashian shares unseen pictures of the wedding with Kanye West ahead of their 5th anniversary

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 5.14 pm May 23 2019, 5.14 pm

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will be celebrating five years of marriage on May 24 and to celebrate she has shared photos from behind-the-scenes. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star began dating rapper Kanye in 2012 and two years later they married at a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Posting a selection of new photos on her Instagram, Kim captioned them with, "This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time! We barely got my veil in as I was being pushed out the door so fast to walk down the isle because Andrea Bocelli had started singing and I couldn’t miss it. I had no idea it was really him until I got to the isle and screamed inside! So many amazing memories."

The couple's fifth wedding anniversary comes shortly after they welcomed their third child. The little boy, named Psalm, was born via surrogate almost two weeks ago. This is the second baby the couple have welcomed via a surrogate, after daughter Chicago was born in early 2018. Kim and Kanye are also parents to North, five, and Saint, three.

The baby news was revealed on May 10 when Kim tweeted, "He's here and he's perfect." She then later added, "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her." The name reveal came after Kim recently hinted she might choose a more traditional name for her little boy. She was even considering naming him after her late dad, Robert.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim said the baby usually remains nameless for the first days of its life, as she gets a feel for their personality. Kim said, "I definitely take a family survey. But it's usually after the baby's born or we're trying to figure out what the baby looks like. I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel that it really connects."

This time though, she was leaning towards Robert but was worried that it wouldn't fit in with her other children's names. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Kim explained, "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob. My brother. But then it's kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. But I really was feeling that."