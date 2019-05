Kim Kardashian speaks out after speculation that her fourth child has been born

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 5.25 pm May 07 2019, 5.25 pm

Kim Kardashian West has spoken out after speculation mounted that her fourth child had arrived via a surrogate. On the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed the newest royal baby, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim has taken to social media to pour cold water on the rumour her family has also expanded. The 38-year-old reality star had previously indicated that her new baby son would be born in May and the rumour spread like wildfire on social media that the surrogate was in labour after Kim posted a message from husband Kanye on Twitter, in which he paid thanks to her 'four children'. This has now been shut down by Kim who has dampened the excitement among fans of the KUWTK star.

She addressed the speculation on Twitter, writing: 'Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol.' Kanye is known for posting cryptic messages on social media, so this seemed a relatively normal posting until he mentioned among Kim's 'life accomplishments' as being 'married with four children'.

Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

His message of support and love for Kim read: "This your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. "Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true." Those dreams will have to wait for a little while longer now that Kim has denied that the fourth is here.