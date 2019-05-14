Kim Kardashian 'threatened' by Meghan Markle after royal baby Archie stole her thunder

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 11.06 pm May 14 2019, 11.06 pm

Kim Kardashian was reportedly not happy about royal baby Archie stealing her thunder when he was born earlier this month. It's believed that the make-up mogul, 38, has been feeling 'threatened' by Meghan Markle's royal celebrity status and is pulling out all the stops to prevent her from 'ruining the Kardashian empire'.

According to Closer, Kim is feeling 'overshadowed' by the Sussexes, who America are obsessed with, especially after the birth of Harry and Meghan's first child. Following Archie's arrival news of Kim's fourth baby via surrogate hasn't received as much attention and a source says she is "nervous Meghan will steal her crown as queen of celebrity". The world was on tenterhooks as news of Archie's birth made waves on May 6th, and just a few days later Kim's sister Kourtney broke the news Kim and Kanye's fourth child was on its way.

Kourtney took the opportunity to make the surprise announcement to her mum Kris Jenner during an appearance on The Ellen Show, which was apparently a calculated move by Kim to get headlines. A source told the magazine: "Kim knew it would be on every news networks within minutes and would grab attention all over the world - stealing headlines from the Royal newborn." They explained that Kim's main focus is to be more famous than the British royal family.

After Kanye announced his plans to run for the White House office, it's believed Kim is doing everything in her power to put their family in a secure position. "Her long-term goal is to become the First Lady," they said. Kim's new career as a lawyer is paving the right way, and she's also reportedly hired a whole new PR team to "keep the family prominent" and appeal to a larger number of fans.