Ranjini Maitra June 27 2019, 5.05 pm June 27 2019, 5.05 pm

She is known as a model, an actor, and a businesswoman. Kim Kardashian, however, is a sensation (on social media and beyond) above all. We need not elaborate on the reason. You've definitely read reports suggesting that Kim went under the knife multiple times, to get hold of the body that she flaunts today. One doesn't know how much truth do the rumours hold, but a younger version of Kim looked nothing like what she is today.

This isn't a random statement. On her Instagram, she shared a throwback picture, one wherein she is almost unrecognisable. A thin, pretty Kim with barely any makeup on her face and wearing a short, white dress, is posing for the camera. It isn't exactly a glamorous picture, but is really likeable!

So cool

Quite obviously, Kim or her team, has never acknowledged any of the surgeries she ever went through. But in one of the conversations, the actor swore that she never had a nose job done! In 2013, rumours of she resorting to surgery to get rid of post-pregnancy fat took over the internet, upsetting her to a great deal. "I am very frustrated today seeing reports that I got surgery to lose my baby weight! This is FALSE. I worked so hard to train myself to eat right & healthy, I worked out so hard & this was such a challenge for me but I did it!!! I'm so proud of my accomplishment & NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports,' she said in a statement, slamming reports.