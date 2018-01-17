Kim Kardashian welcomes a baby girl!

Kim Kardashian West embraced motherhood once again for the third time now. The newest member of the family, who is yet to be named, joins her siblings – 4-year-old sister North West and 2-year-old brother Saint West. On Tuesday 16th January, she shared the news of welcoming a baby girl via her website and social media accounts. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," Kardashian West wrote.

Kardashian had a pink-themed baby shower in November. The couple managed to keep the news under wrap for the longest time and kept on denying any published reports. However, in September, Kardashian confirmed the news on Season 14 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." She was seen on a video call with her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Kim asked her sister, "What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'"

Khloé wonders, "The person's pregnant?"

Kim announces, "We're having a baby!"

Kardashian has always been very open about her pregnancy complications. According to a report published by CNN, she had pre-eclampsia, a complication characterized by high blood pressure while she was pregnant with North. In both pregnancies, she had placenta accreta, which is seen when the placenta attaches deeply to the uterine wall. Hence, the reality star has been open about surrogacy. "I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me,” said Kardashian-West during the last season on the show.