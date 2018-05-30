Kim Kardashian West plans a meeting with President Donald Trump. Here’s why!

The always in news Hollywood sensation, Kim Kardashioan is all set to jet off to Washington D.C. for a formal visit to the White House, where she will be discussing the issue of domestic (of her great-grandmother Allice Marle Johnson) prison reform with US President Donald Trump.

The case of Kim’s 62-year-old great-grandmother became a trending news, when she was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 for being involved in money laundering and drug conspiracy cases.

As reported by TMZ, Kim and her attorney, Shawn Holley, have scheduled a meeting on Wednesday with Trump. The main aim of the meeting is to lobby for a pardon for Johnson, who's currently serving a life sentence at the Aliceville Correctional Facility in Alabama.

Alice wrote Kim a heartfelt thank you note for pushing hard for her pardon, and she could have a great reason to write another one soon. We hope all will e well soon!

For more latest news, stay glued to in.com!