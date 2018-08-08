Kim Kardashian’s latest freeze inspires countless pose-ibilities on twitter

Kim Kardashian is a Twitter troll favourite. Whatever she does, trolls come digging and have some nasty comments to leave on her post. Be it her meeting with Donald Trump or simply a picture with her sisters, Kim gets trolled. Her latest picture is no exception. The lady has lost a tremendous amount of weight (Yes, the infamous weight loss that got her the anorexic title) and this picture enunciates her every curve. But hey, what's up with that pose lady? Lying on the bed with arms and legs stretched, Kim seems a bit too uncomfortable.

Twitter seems to be gathered up its best wit and is having a ball of a time over this picture of the reality TV star.

I’m trying but all these other memes are hilarious 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/J6esgwgIXO — Joshua Kyle Jonathan (@JKJdot2) August 7, 2018

Trolls can troll all they want. Kim and her husband Kanye are the ones having the last laugh, all the way to the bank.