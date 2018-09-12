Kim Kardashian's latest picture has an epic photoshop fail

Kim Kardashian recently announced her latest cherry blossom-themed makeup collection by sharing a nude photo of herself, where the star is seen lying down on a pile of pink flowers and her body is barely covered by the petals. No doubt, she looks magnificient! But the picture didn’t go down well with a lot of netizens who noticed that it was photoshopped, and bashed her majorly!

Well, the fact that her neck in the picture doesn’t look aligned with the rest of her body, makes it seem like it’s indeed photoshopped! Few other glaring photoshop errors in the picture also didn’t go unnoticed by the netizens, who went on to troll her massively.

However, this is just another photoshop fail for Kardashian. If you are someone who keeps up with the Kardashians on a regular basis, you will be aware that she is one of the most famous ladies who has been pointed out to have photoshopped her pictures. Back in the month of March, the makeup mogul had an epic photoshop fail in one of her pictures from March For Our Lives rally. The star intended to make her waist look slimmer and fans were quick to notice the same.