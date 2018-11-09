image
Saturday, November 10th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kim Kardashian's neighbourhood on fire, asked to evacuate her abode

Hollywood

Kim Kardashian's neighbourhood on fire, asked to evacuate her abode

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 09 2018, 8.11 pm
back
CalabasasEntertainmentHidden HillshollywoodKim KardashianWildfire
nextIs Ariana Grande still missing ex Pete Davidson’s rock?
ALSO READ

Kanye West leaks Kim Kardashian pic but we’ve seen better

The Kardashians take Halloween glam to Victoria Secret level

Jon Bon Jovi considers Kim Kardashian 'Bad Medicine' as he slams reality TV culture