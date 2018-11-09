Kim Kardashian's neighbourhood on fire, asked to evacuate her abode

Everything around Kim Kardashian is hot! Kim was recently given like an hour to grab whatever she could and flee her home on Thursday night. Reportedly, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians babe revealed that while arriving home, she noticed that her Hidden Hills property neighbourhood was burning like hell. Kim also filmed the wildfire scenes from her private jet, but when she landed she was made aware that the fire was part of the Woolsey Fire burning, near Kanye West and her compound.

Not just this, Kim also shared the aerial video on her Instagram and appealed to fans to pray for Calabasas. “Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she wrote.

She also included the firefighters on her Insta stories and pictured how they are arriving in the neighbourhood, and thanked them for their service. On Thursday, a tweet from the City of Calabasas said how the Woolsey Fire was in no mood to stop and was spreading and had “grown to over 2,000 acres with 0% containment.”

The #Woolsey Fire has grown to over 2,000 acres with 0% containment. @LACoFD has ordered a mandatory evacuation in all areas north of the 101 freeway from Valley Circle to Lindero Cyn. A voluntary evacuation remains in effect for Calabasas areas south of the 101 pic.twitter.com/6PzFCxdbzP — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018

All we can say is, it’s a sigh of relief that Kim Kardashian and her fam are safe!