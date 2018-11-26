Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was an ecstasy fueled affair!

Kim Kardashian is hard to keep up with. But recently she’s dropped the mother of all bombs and it’s too explosive to ignore. On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, aired on November 25, KKW reminisced about her ‘wild’ days while having a chat with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner.

Kim was talking about a recent high school reunion with Scott and Kendall when she made the revelation. “I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” said Kim, refereeing to her wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married,” she continued. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen,” she added. An incredulous Disick replied: “You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?”

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” replied Kim. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Woah! That is some revelation! Here we thought that infamous sex tape with Ray-J was a spur of the moment thing. Kim also revealed that she once travelled to Ibiza with Paris Hilton, after leaving from a foam party at 7 in the morning, and then decided to sleep on interlocked rafts in the ocean.