Kim Kardashian’s Summer 3018 outfit will make you feel Hot, Hot, Hot!

Hollywood sensation Kim Kardashian surely knows when and how to grab the limelight. And if we go by her latest Instagram post, she has left little to our imagination. The lady stepped out with hubby Kanye West on a dinner date and oh-boy she took the sultry quotient to another level. Also, Kim captioned her post as Summer 3018, which makes us wonder, is that a typo or is the babe living in a futuristic world?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went all bra-less and flashed a style statement which probably uttered only one thing; that none knows hot fashion like Kim does. Elaborating on her attire, a skintight bodysuit paired with a metallic skirt and pointed toe heels is how the babe flaunted her A-style game. Not to miss, is how she also wore black sunglasses with an aim to avoid the paparazzi’s clicks.

P.S. A big shout out to Kayne for wearing a loose dark grey tee along with those paint-covered-jeans; totally an artist and there’s no denial mode to it.

Well, surely we need no reason to blabber it again and again that Kim loves controversies and all things over-the-top. Be it landing in a scandalous soup or just claiming why DARE and SHE are soul sisters. We love you babe for your sheerness.