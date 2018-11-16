Kim Porter's death: 50 Cent, Rihanna express their condolences

Model and actor Kim Porter, former companion of musician and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, was reportedly found dead at her Los Angeles home on Thursday. Reports add that Porter had been suffering flu-like symptoms, and possibly pneumonia, for several weeks and even contacted her doctor on Wednesday. However, the exact cause of the death is still unclear.

The police officials told TMZ that Porter went to bed early on Wednesday night but when family members went to wake her the next morning she was unresponsive.

“Emergency crews were raced to her home at around midday but paramedics pronounced her dead on arrival,” adds the site.

Furthermore, according to an emergency dispatch audio clip, the caller asked for help for a patient in cardiac arrest.

The news of the untimely death elicited heartfelt condolences from across the entertainment industry. According to a report by Daily Mail, Porter’s close friend Kimora See Simmons was seen crying outside the Los Angeles home of her late friend on Thursday afternoon as she watched a coroner take away the dead body.

Hollywood biggies like 50 Cent, Missy Elliot and singer Rihanna also expressed their condolences to Potter and her children.

R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only. pic.twitter.com/bck6eDal0M — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2018

This is so heartbreaking😥 Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength 😥🙏🏾https://t.co/vJprHqw0ZZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 15, 2018

Informing about Diddy’s trauma, a source told People on Thursday, “Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work... they were still a family.”

Besides modelling, Porter also made several film and television appearances, including roles in The Brothers and Wicked Wicked Game.