Soheib Ahsan July 15 2019, 11.59 pm July 15 2019, 11.59 pm

In the last two films of the Kingsman, the intelligence agency has been shown to be a proper, well maintained and pure at heart organization. Ralph Fiennes has suited up for the franchise's thirds installment to tell us that is not how it always was. Kingsman 3 titled as The King's Man is a prequel to the other films and will narrate the story of how the agency came into being. in the trailer, Ralph Fiennes acts as a mentor to Harris Dickinson's character. Djimon Hounsou also makes an appearance as a combat trainer. Although this narrative appears to be similar to the first Kingsman film, it will also be focusing on their origin, so let's not judge this book by its cover yet.

Check out the official poster for The King's Man:

The King's Man opens in theaters February 14, 2020. Watch the teaser trailer now: https://t.co/P5xvogVTC6 #TheKingsMan pic.twitter.com/YHMPGxbBCh — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) July 15, 2019

Being a prequel the film's cast is made up of fresh new faces in the franchise. Apart from Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson and Djimon Hounsou, the film's cast also includes, Liam Neeson, Daniel Bruhl, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charles Dance, and Stanley Tucci among many others. The film has been directed and produced by Michael Vaughn. It is set in the 1900s and will also revolve around World War 1. For this reason, almost the entire cast will be portraying actual soldiers and monarchs from the previous century. it has been shot in several parts of Europe. As of now, the film is set to release on February 14, 2020.

Check out the trailer for The King's man: