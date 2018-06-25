home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are sweethearts for an eternity: These 10 pictures prove so

First published: June 24, 2018 07:29 PM IST

Jon Snow and Ygritte’s story in Game Of Thrones had one of the saddest endings. Well, given George R R Martin’s sadistic streak of killing of the characters and plots we get attached to, this was not exactly a surprise. However, what happened on the screen is history now, as in the alternate world of off the screen, the two have just tied the knot! Yes, Jon Snow aka Kit Harington and Ygritte aka Rose Leslie have plunged into the matrimonial and we are crying happy tears.

But really, did you think that would not happen? We always thought that the two would end up together. And why not? One look at these random pictures of the two of them together, and you can feel the happiness shining through. Kit and Rose were always meant to be and these pictures prove that.

All too new, yet too cute

A couple that laughs together, stays together. PERIOD!

And we wonder what was that funny moment that transpired here

 

If someone looks at you the way Rose looks at Kit, you my friend have got the love of your life

 

If you man holds your hand even when you are dressed in the weirdest of wools, don’t let him go

 

This one takes our heart (brb, in a puddle of mush)

 

Ugh, nothing. Just Kit and Rose being as perfect as Kit and Rose

 

Just the way they look at each other makes you believe in true love

 

Rose is radiant when she is with Kit, always

 

They are just perfect, these two

Sigh! *Wiping away happy tears* Congratulations you two. May you have an eternity of confetti-filled happiness, till you get skin that’s papery and laugh that is toothless, and beyond.

tags: #couple #Entertainment #Game Of Thrones #hollywood #Jon Snow #Kit Harington #pictures #Rose Leslie #Wedding #Ygritte

