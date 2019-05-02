Kourtney Kardashian unveils first wellness collaboration via new venture Poosh

Afp May 02 2019, 5.40 pm May 02 2019, 5.40 pm

The reality TV star's new lifestyle platform Poosh has unveiled its first co-branded product, in the form of a drinkable collagen supplement. Launched in partnership with Vital Proteins, the Vital Proteins x Poosh Blueberry & Lemon Collagen Vibes' and the 'Pink Moon Milk Collagen Latte' products come in powder form.

The blueberry version, designed to be taken during the day, contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and collagen peptides, promising "a sippable burst of collagen radiance." The strawberry-flavoured latte edition has been designed for evening beauty routines and boasts bone broth collagen to support hair, skin, and nail health, as well as melatonin and magnesium, to aid sleeping patterns. The limited-edition collaboration is the first since the eldest Kardashian sister unveiled Poosh last month.

"I wanted our first collaboration to be something that I'm really proud of and truly believe in," Kardashian said in a statement posted to the Poosh Instagram account. "I've been taking @vitalproteins' collagen every day for years, so this partnership was a natural fit."

The Poosh website -- which is named after Kardashian's nickname for her daughter Penelope -- covers everything from health and wellness information to fashion and beauty tips. It is the latest big business move for the star, who has previously created a capsule collection of apparel and accessories for the brand PrettyLittleThing and acted as the face of the skincare line Manuka Doctor.