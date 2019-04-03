Kourtney Kardashian unveils new lifestyle brand Poosh

Darshana Devi April 03 2019, 9.36 pm April 03 2019, 9.36 pm

Weeks after teasing us with her new venture, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian launched her new project, Poosh, on Wednesday. The reality star went on to announce the same on Wednesday by sharing a topless image of herself while holding an electronic tablet and wearing nothing but underwear. Her brand, which consists of a lifestyle website covering everything from health and wellness information to fashion and beauty tips, is named after her daughter Penelope’s nickname.

"I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space," wrote Kourtney editorial introducing the website. "Healthy living gets a bad rap; it's as though if you care about what you put in -- or on -- your body, then you're not sexy or cool. But this just isn't true, and Poosh is here to prove just that." Elaborating on her mission to Women’s Wear Daily, Kourtney said, “The modern woman, in my opinion, is somebody who cares about the planet, cares about what we’re putting in our bodies from the inside out, and just doing our best without feeling judged for not being perfect.”

"Just because we care about those things or want to be eating healthy or living a certain lifestyle, you can still be cool and sexy and have it all. I don't want it to feel judgmental, just really like a conversation,” she added.

This is not Kardashian's first foray into the entrepreneurial world. She previously ran a Dash fashion boutique alongside her sisters Kim and Khloe but the company closed down in 2018. The star also launched a fashion line named Pretty Little Thing back in 2017, and in 2016 she was announced as the face of the skincare line Manuka Doctor.