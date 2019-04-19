Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday wishes were all about childhood flashbacks

The Kardashian family celebrated the birthday of their eldest daughter, Kourtney, on Thursday. The Keeping up with the Kardashian’s star who launched her lifestyle website, Poosh, last month turned 40 this year. According to her, she launched Poosh because she felt that the healthy lifestyle space was not enough and it had something missing. On her website, she has stated, “People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”
Kourtney was showered with birthday wishes from her friends and family across social media. As a plus for her fans, she shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations. Kourtney began the day with a bike ride on the beach with her friends. In a hilarious Instagram story, she also put a video of her falling down off the bike during the ride. It looks like she started her day on a humorous note. She also shared snippet videos of the presents, flowers and cakes that she had received from her well-wishers on the story.
Kourtney and her family shared flashback photos on her birthday. Kim wished her elder sister with the pictures from their childhood adding that she has taught her so much throughout her life.
Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I honestly can’t believe the life we have lived! It’s such a dream to go through it all with having a sister like you by our side! You have taught me so much throughout life. You’re such an amazing mom and friend! Can’t wait to celebrate you tonight! I love you beyond what you could imagine ✨
Khloe even wished her sister with a lengthy, heartfelt message.
Happy birthday sweet @kourtneykardash!!! I am completely obsessed with each and everyone of my siblings. Still blows my mind how blessed we are to call each other sisters. You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You’re my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I’m so thankful for that. I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend, or without a sister in general and I don’t know how they do it. Honestly, without you my life would be boring and not as full. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is awakened and from your core, you’re happy! You deserve only magical things for the rest of your life! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sweet sister!! Jane or Suzanne (I forget who’s who) I love you!
Kris shared old photos of Khloe with her and her father, Robert Kardashian with a message saying that she is blessed to be her mother.
Happy Birthday Kourtney!!! I can’t believe you are 40!! I love you more than you can ever imagine...you will always be my baby. I am so blessed beyond words to be your Mommy and have you by my side in this precious life...you are my heart and I am eternally grateful for all of the memories that we cherish. I love you. Mommy xoxo @kourtneykardash #happybirthdaykourtney #love #familyiseverything #firstborn ❤️
Kourtney, keeping up with the trend shared adorable pictures from her second birthday.
my second birthday 🎈 big bird has come a long way
The 40-year-old celebrity, Kourtney, is the mother to three children Reign, Penelope and Mason with her ex Scott Disick. For a star who lives most of her life on the reality show about her and her siblings, she is fairly private about her romantic life. According to reports, her last alleged boyfriend was the 25-year-old model, Younes Bendjima until their relationship fell apart after he was spotted with another woman in Mexico.