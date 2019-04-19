Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday wishes were all about childhood flashbacks

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 2.26 pm April 19 2019, 2.26 pm

The Kardashian family celebrated the birthday of their eldest daughter, Kourtney, on Thursday. The Keeping up with the Kardashian’s star who launched her lifestyle website, Poosh, last month turned 40 this year. According to her, she launched Poosh because she felt that the healthy lifestyle space was not enough and it had something missing. On her website, she has stated, “People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

Kourtney was showered with birthday wishes from her friends and family across social media. As a plus for her fans, she shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations. Kourtney began the day with a bike ride on the beach with her friends. In a hilarious Instagram story, she also put a video of her falling down off the bike during the ride. It looks like she started her day on a humorous note. She also shared snippet videos of the presents, flowers and cakes that she had received from her well-wishers on the story.

Kourtney and her family shared flashback photos on her birthday. Kim wished her elder sister with the pictures from their childhood adding that she has taught her so much throughout her life.

Khloe even wished her sister with a lengthy, heartfelt message.

Kris shared old photos of Khloe with her and her father, Robert Kardashian with a message saying that she is blessed to be her mother.

Kourtney, keeping up with the trend shared adorable pictures from her second birthday.

View this post on Instagram my second birthday 🎈 big bird has come a long way A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 17, 2019 at 3:29pm PDT

The 40-year-old celebrity, Kourtney, is the mother to three children Reign, Penelope and Mason with her ex Scott Disick. For a star who lives most of her life on the reality show about her and her siblings, she is fairly private about her romantic life. According to reports, her last alleged boyfriend was the 25-year-old model, Younes Bendjima until their relationship fell apart after he was spotted with another woman in Mexico.