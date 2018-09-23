Kris Jenner recounts a calm Kylie deliver Stormi 

Kris Jenner is someone who is quite involved with her children’s lives. The 62-year-old revealed in a sneak-peak of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she helped Kylie during her labour and the delivery of her daughter. Kris claimed in the clip that she delivered the baby and “pulled her out.”

‘[Kylie] did really well,” Kris is heard telling Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, adding that Kylie said she didn’t feel any pain during the contractions. “And you’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go, ‘I’m just not feeling it.’ And I’m like, ‘This is really weird,’” said Kris.

Kylie’s daughter Stormi is now seven months old. Kris believes Kylie is a ‘trouper’ and thinks her daughter was ‘so calm.’ “It was really exciting. I delivered the baby! I delivered her! I delivered the baby,” Kris exclaimed. “I pulled her out!”

While Kourtney seemed to be already aware of it, her sister Kim wasn’t and didn’t sound too fascinated with the whole thing. She had earlier said that pregnancy was the “most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience.”