Kristen Wiig's first look as the supervillain Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 comes with a twist – view pic

The first look of Kristen Wiig as the arch nemesis of our superhero in Wonder Woman 1984 is here. The actress plays the villainous role of a cheetah in the sequel.

Director Patty Jenkins has shared the image on Twitter by writing, “Enter Barbara Minerva” which is the real name of cheetah in the comics. Minerva was the heiress to a vast fortune who develops an interest in archaeology in the source material.

Her visit to an African tribe results in the immortal powers of the Cheetah. We’re not quite sure as to how close the character in the movie will stick to the comics, but, superhero flicks in the past have enjoyed liberties with source material, so you never know.

Like, in the picture, we see Minerva to be mild mannered before she reveals her animalistic instincts. Rumours have been floating around that the character of Minerva begins on a positive note as she is shown to be an admirer of Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, before going bad.

As the title suggests, the story takes place in 1984 and follows the adventures of Diana Prince furthermore. Gal Gadot will be reprising her titular role again and Chris Pine is back as spy Steve Trevor. The movie releases on November 1, 2019.