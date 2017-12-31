Kurt Russell to play Santa Clause in a Netflix Christmas production

Kurt Russell is all set to bring in the Christmas cheer this year. The veteran actor is joining an extensive range of silver screen Santa Clauses with the brand new Netflix production. The untitled film also stars Judah Lewis and Darby Camp. Lewis and Camp will play siblings who hatch a plan to try and catch Santa on camera to prove his existence real. They accidentally cause his sleigh to crash in Chicago and have to help get Christmas back on track before it's ruined. Russell is playing Saint Nick.

Russell, whose glories include some of 80s classics such as The Thing (1982) and Escape from New York (1981), is coming off a year that saw him co-star in a pair of the top grossing films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and The Fate of the Furious. While this will be the first time Russell will don the red suit, he is not the only one to do so. From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. to Jim Carrey, several talented actors of Hollywood have donned the red cloak and left us with an impression of an exceedingly lovable and giving man. Tim Allen played Santa Claus in 1994's The Santa Clause, as well as sequels The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). While some folks thought Tim Allen was a strange choice to play Santa Claus, his charm and wit really came through when he transformed into Saint Nick for the film.

Billy Bob Thornton took a comical turn as Santa Claus twice, in 2003's Bad Santa and 2016's sequel to the same film. His character as Santa clause might not be the best one for the little kids to watch, but it definitely had us rolling with laughter. John Goodman was seen as Santa Claus in 2006's The Year without a Santa Claus. Thoroughly disgruntled, Santa opts to take a year off from delivering presents, until a young man helps him rediscover the meaning of the holidays. The talented Jim Carrey too played a distorted version of Santa Clause in How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). Though Carrey was not exactly the Santa himself he dons Santa's suit in an attempt to disguise himself and steal presents from children while they're sleeping to ruin the holiday of the entire town.

Santa Claus’ existence has been a fable for centuries. Given that this time of the year is rather busy for him, he doesn’t have time to make an appearance in every movie about Christmas ever made and veteran actor Kurt Russell has stepped up to portray the iconic character on the silver screen. Production on the movie is due to commence in January with an eye to releasing it for the holiday season in 2018.