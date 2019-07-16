Mental health problems, unfortunately, have become very common these days. Lately, a lot of celebrities and artists have also been revealing about their troubles to encourage fans to not shy from getting help. Now, jumping onto the bandwagon is the sensational Kylie Jenner, who opened up on her tryst with anxiety and how hard it is to find self-acceptance when dealing with it. She even added that the problem brings ups and downs in one's life and that letting go is an important part of dealing with anxiety.
Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was “sanity” to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny.
A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on
Kylie Jenner is a media personality and a model. Acknowledging this, she requested people to not judge her on the basis of what they see on her social media, adding that is only the surface of her life. According to Forbes, her net worth is around 1 billion dollars making her the youngest billionaire at the age of 21. This got her a lot of backlash with people stating that her coming from a privileged background played a role in her becoming a billionaire at this age. Before Kylie Jenner, facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg held the title of becoming the youngest billionaire at the age of 23.
She is currently in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. The two have a one-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster. They are even planning to have another child soon. A source close to her told Hollywood Life, "She wants Stormi to have a sibling close to her age and would love another girl so they can have the bond she has with sister Kendall."
Kylie Jenner currently juggles between her cosmetic business and motherhood. Her daughter even appeared in a photoshoot alongside her mother for Bazaar Arabia. Kylie told the magazine that taking care of Stormi had improved her ties with her own mother. She had said, "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way she loves me and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi.”Read More