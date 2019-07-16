Soheib Ahsan July 16 2019, 11.06 pm July 16 2019, 11.06 pm

Mental health problems, unfortunately, have become very common these days. Lately, a lot of celebrities and artists have also been revealing about their troubles to encourage fans to not shy from getting help. Now, jumping onto the bandwagon is the sensational Kylie Jenner, who opened up on her tryst with anxiety and how hard it is to find self-acceptance when dealing with it. She even added that the problem brings ups and downs in one's life and that letting go is an important part of dealing with anxiety.

Check out Kylie Jenner's Instagram post below:

Kylie Jenner is a media personality and a model. Acknowledging this, she requested people to not judge her on the basis of what they see on her social media, adding that is only the surface of her life. According to Forbes, her net worth is around 1 billion dollars making her the youngest billionaire at the age of 21. This got her a lot of backlash with people stating that her coming from a privileged background played a role in her becoming a billionaire at this age. Before Kylie Jenner, facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg held the title of becoming the youngest billionaire at the age of 23.

She is currently in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. The two have a one-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster. They are even planning to have another child soon. A source close to her told Hollywood Life, "She wants Stormi to have a sibling close to her age and would love another girl so they can have the bond she has with sister Kendall."