Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster's 'I love you' moment is too adorable

She is the world's youngest billionaire. She is a super successful businesswoman and one of the world's strongest social media influencers. But on the top of everything else, Kylie Jenner is an absolutely doting mother. Or should we say, a young mother bravely raising her daughter! Kylie had her daughter Stormi with boyfriend, American singer Travis Scott, in February 2018. Since then, we have numerous moments of love between the mother and the daughter, on social media. Here is one more!

It looks like they two were having a sunbath together. As Kylie is seen lying on a mat, little Stormie has found her cosy spot, wrapped in her mother's arms. They have an adorable conversation, with the toddler speaking less and listening more with her wide, amused eyes. But the sweetest moment is when Kylie tells her little one, 'I love you'...! Kylie's Instagram followers are melted as well. Watch the video for yourself.

Kylie was a little over 19 when she was pregnant with Stormi and her relationship with Travis was still a fresh one. Otherwise a sensation on social media, she took a hiatus from her usual snapchat madness as well as took more time off from work. "Your hormones are going crazy and your emotions are more heightened, and I just felt like I wasn't prepared to...I just knew that it would be better for me, and I could really enjoy the whole experience if I did it privately," she later told Vogue Australia, elaborating how she really felt on her way to motherhood.

What a thrilling journey motherhood indeed is!